I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! - S8 Ep. 17
Reality
Air Date: Tue 25 Jan 2022
It's time to wreak havoc on the taste buds and tummies of our celebs with this week's food trial. But with only gruesome ingredients on offer, that poor vomit bucket is bound to take a beating.
