I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! - S8 Ep. 13
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 19 Jan 2022

Tonight, we are taking inspo from the family favourite board game, Battleship, but that's trademarked so we're calling it Battle Stars. A giant reimagining of the classic search-and-destroy game!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Celebrity Charities

Articles

Season 8