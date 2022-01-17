I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! - S8 Ep. 11
PG | Reality

Air Date: Mon 17 Jan 2022

Still spinning from their first elimination, the celebrities wake up a little flat without their jungle buddy. A new day, means a new head-to-head trial and this one is a little bit Game Of Thrones.

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Celebrity Charities

Articles

Season 8