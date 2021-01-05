I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

‘You Have To Get Me Home To My Kids’: Toni Pearen Bitten On The Face By Snakes During Trial

‘You Have To Get Me Home To My Kids’: Toni Pearen Bitten On The Face By Snakes During Trial

During Tuesday night’s Tucker Trial, Toni Pearen was bitten several times by snakes during a heart-racing challenge that saw the soap star pushed to her limits.

Competing against Dipper and Ash Williams in the ongoing Hungry Games, which sees the green, red, and blue teams pitted against each other for a hierarchy of meals in camp, Toni was struck multiple times by baby jungle carpet pythons.

Both Chris and Julia looked on astonished as they reminded Toni she could call out the show’s titular phrase and be released but she powered on, repeating, “I’m calm, I’m calm, I can do this,” to herself.

After she was released from the box and seen to by the on-site medic, an emotional Toni fought back tears as she told the host, "You have to get me home to my kids!”

Julia meanwhile remarked that in the seven years of the show's history she had "never seen anything like it”.

“Bernard Tomic didn't even get it like that,” Julia said, referring to the 2018 campmate.

Pushing on with the challenge, Toni remarked, “Man, I’ve had two babies. I can do anything.”

Unfortunately, her valiant efforts were not met with a huge cause for celebration, earning the green team their first bronze medal and a dinner of rice and beans, but Toni was definitely the MVP of the trial.

“That was bigger than I could ever possibly imagine,” Toni said, tearing up. “That was full-on.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Advertisement

Related Articles

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.