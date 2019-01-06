I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

ATTENTION: Two Goggleboxers Are Entering The Jungle!

ATTENTION: Two Goggleboxers Are Entering The Jungle!

Australia’s favourite armchair critics give the jungle a crack...

In a casting coup that has everyone at 10 high-fiving themselves, Australia’s favourite armchair critics Angie Kent and Yvie Jones are heading to the South African jungle for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Best known for their role on the TV Week Logie Award-winning Gogglebox Australia, vivacious best friends Angie and Yvie won Australian households over with their hilarious and heart-warming reactions to what’s on the box.

After announcing their departure from the popular show in December, no time was wasted in securing the loveable duo for the jungle.

Angie said: “I am a massive fan of watching celebrities do absurd things in the jungle but I never thought I would be one of those people doing it. I cannot wait to get up close and personal with Lady JMO and Dr Chris!”

Yvie said: “I cannot believe we have spent four seasons watching, laughing and commentating on this show from inside our living room and now we will be the ones being laughed at!”

There is sure to be a rumble in the jungle when the twosome join a gossip guru,  two controversial politicians, a footy legend, a famous foodie, a comedian, a TV presenter, a TV host and a newsreader for no-frills existence in the wilds of Africa.

But on night one, we have a surprise announcement up our leopard printed sleeves that the girls will not see coming. Sorry not sorry ladies.

Watch our exclusive extras of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on 10 play

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    “We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
    ‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

    ‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

    On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

    The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

    On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

    The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.