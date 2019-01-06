ATTENTION: Two Goggleboxers Are Entering The Jungle!

In a casting coup that has everyone at 10 high-fiving themselves, Australia’s favourite armchair critics Angie Kent and Yvie Jones are heading to the South African jungle for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Best known for their role on the TV Week Logie Award-winning Gogglebox Australia, vivacious best friends Angie and Yvie won Australian households over with their hilarious and heart-warming reactions to what’s on the box.

After announcing their departure from the popular show in December, no time was wasted in securing the loveable duo for the jungle.

Angie said: “I am a massive fan of watching celebrities do absurd things in the jungle but I never thought I would be one of those people doing it. I cannot wait to get up close and personal with Lady JMO and Dr Chris!”

Yvie said: “I cannot believe we have spent four seasons watching, laughing and commentating on this show from inside our living room and now we will be the ones being laughed at!”

There is sure to be a rumble in the jungle when the twosome join a gossip guru, two controversial politicians, a footy legend, a famous foodie, a comedian, a TV presenter, a TV host and a newsreader for no-frills existence in the wilds of Africa.

But on night one, we have a surprise announcement up our leopard printed sleeves that the girls will not see coming. Sorry not sorry ladies.

