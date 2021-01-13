I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

‘They Were Serious’: Alli Simpson Opens Up About Brother Cody’s Relationship With Miley Cyrus

‘They Were Serious’: Alli Simpson Opens Up About Brother Cody’s Relationship With Miley Cyrus

Alli Simpson may still be settling into her new home in the so-called Aussie jungle but it didn’t take long for her campmates to quiz her on her brother’s relationship.

In October 2019 Cody Simpson was romantically linked to Miley Cyrus. The pair had been friends in the past, but after they were spotted together it soon became clear they were more than just mates.

Around the same time Cody was appearing on The Masked Singer Australia. During the show, Cody performed a Miley song which only added fuel to the rumours.

Soon after the talk began, Miley was hospitalised due to tonsillitis where she shared images and videos on her Instagram of Cody visiting her with a bouquet of roses and serenading her on the guitar while she was in the hospital bed.

The pair fast became a couple no one could take their eyes off, getting matching tattoos in March of 2020.

“They were practically living together during COVID,” Alli told her campmates. “They started dating and then like two months later it was lockdown.”

Describing herself as a “protective sister”, Alli was quick to say she disregarded anything she had read or seen about the music superstar.

“I’ve also met her a bunch of times and she’s been like nothing but beautiful to me… I’m only going to go off of what Cody says and he loved what they had,” she continued.

In late-October Cody also released 'Golden Thing', the song he wrote and performed for Miley while she was in the hospital. After Miley insisted, Cody released the single. He later told People magazine that Miley threatened to release it herself if he refused.

“She was like, 'If you don’t put this sh*t out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you, I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this sh*t myself,’” he said at the time.

When asked if she believed Cody and Miley had been in a “real relationship” or if they were just having a bit of fun Alli said, “It was a real relationship, definitely a real relationship. They were serious.”

The intensity of their romance brought on a lot of scrutiny and rumours, which Alli also said affected the pair.

“They used to get so annoyed that it just got to the point where they were like, ‘We just can’t look at it anymore.’”

Sadly in August last year, Miley confirmed the rumours that the pair had gone their separate ways.

Speaking to her captivated campmates Alli said she, Cody and Miley spent a lot of time together, describing her as “super fun”.

“I stayed with them in March, just playing music and watching a lot of reality TV,” Alli added.

“Cody never watches reality TV and, since COVID happened, he’s like ‘I love it’,” she continued. “He’ll watch this one, that’s for sure. He’ll watch it just to laugh at me.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Advertisement

Related Articles

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.