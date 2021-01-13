‘They Were Serious’: Alli Simpson Opens Up About Brother Cody’s Relationship With Miley Cyrus

In October 2019 Cody Simpson was romantically linked to Miley Cyrus. The pair had been friends in the past, but after they were spotted together it soon became clear they were more than just mates.

Around the same time Cody was appearing on The Masked Singer Australia. During the show, Cody performed a Miley song which only added fuel to the rumours.

Soon after the talk began, Miley was hospitalised due to tonsillitis where she shared images and videos on her Instagram of Cody visiting her with a bouquet of roses and serenading her on the guitar while she was in the hospital bed.

The pair fast became a couple no one could take their eyes off, getting matching tattoos in March of 2020.

“They were practically living together during COVID,” Alli told her campmates. “They started dating and then like two months later it was lockdown.”

Describing herself as a “protective sister”, Alli was quick to say she disregarded anything she had read or seen about the music superstar.

“I’ve also met her a bunch of times and she’s been like nothing but beautiful to me… I’m only going to go off of what Cody says and he loved what they had,” she continued.

In late-October Cody also released 'Golden Thing', the song he wrote and performed for Miley while she was in the hospital. After Miley insisted, Cody released the single. He later told People magazine that Miley threatened to release it herself if he refused.

“She was like, 'If you don’t put this sh*t out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you, I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this sh*t myself,’” he said at the time.

When asked if she believed Cody and Miley had been in a “real relationship” or if they were just having a bit of fun Alli said, “It was a real relationship, definitely a real relationship. They were serious.”

The intensity of their romance brought on a lot of scrutiny and rumours, which Alli also said affected the pair.

“They used to get so annoyed that it just got to the point where they were like, ‘We just can’t look at it anymore.’”

Sadly in August last year, Miley confirmed the rumours that the pair had gone their separate ways.

Speaking to her captivated campmates Alli said she, Cody and Miley spent a lot of time together, describing her as “super fun”.

“I stayed with them in March, just playing music and watching a lot of reality TV,” Alli added.

“Cody never watches reality TV and, since COVID happened, he’s like ‘I love it’,” she continued. “He’ll watch this one, that’s for sure. He’ll watch it just to laugh at me.”

