I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

‘They Were A Bit Flat’: Adam And Symon Put Their (Crocodile) Foot In It With A Late Arrival

‘They Were A Bit Flat’: Adam And Symon Put Their (Crocodile) Foot In It With A Late Arrival

The couch critics are used to dunking on celebs, but after a rough dunking of their own the camp’s latest arrivals brought one celeb to tears.

You may recognise Symon Lovett and Adam Densten from their long-running stint on Gogglebox Australia, with their love of fun socks and a blatant refusal to care for the plant that sat between them for two seasons.

That poor plant.

The boys gave their no-holds-barred opinions on TV for 10 seasons, making the decision to finally get up off the couch in 2019.

The pair also now host their podcast, The Adam and Symon Show, and hosted Premierships and Footy Trips on Fox Footy.

Now they’re heading into the jungle and while they expected to face some tough Tucker Trials, they were also braced to come face-to-face with some of the very people they spoke about during their time on Gogglebox.

But first, as is tradition with late arrivals, the duo had to compete in a trial that saw them spinning out and dunked in all sorts of mess, earning themselves a total of seven out of a possible 13 stars.

Sauntering into camp covered in mess, Adam and Symon were met with the kind of enthusiasm most people save for a parking ticket.

As the duo made themselves at home, several of the campmates noted their dismay having just lost Jack Vidgen to the massive ejection on Sunday night, the camp dynamic was thrust into upheaval.

With Adam and Symon out of camp hosing the stenches of the trial off themselves, Toni Pearen confided in campmate Colin Fassnidge that she was struggling with the idea of two new additions.

“I can’t handle anymore people,” she said fighting back tears, adding that the camp had been running on empty for the last few days and they weren't emotionally prepared for the surprise arrival. “What else are they going to throw at us?” The camp’s mum added with a sigh.

But things for the boys only got worse as their seven stars won the camp an interesting dinner of crocodile feet, which definitely didn’t go down well… literally.

As night fell on the camp, Adam and Symon took stock of their first day and realised that it was going to take a lot more than some crocodile feet to feel like part of the gang.

“Even if we’ve been here 14 days, like we’ll never be part of it,” Symon said.

With a welcome like that, things can only get better for the boys… we hope!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Advertisement

Related Articles

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.