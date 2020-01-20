The Viper Room's Terrifying Return

It's called the Viper Room, and we promise that this year it's back with a whole 'lotta bite.

Perez may squirm, shout, or maybe even CRY "I'M A CELEBRITY, GET ME OUT OF HERE!" as he will be locked up in a small room with nothing but a bunch of slithering snakes.

For those of you who are new to watching celebrities get tortured daily, here's everything you need to know about the history of this horrifying trial:

The first Aussie celeb who took on the Viper Room challenge was Laurina Fleure in season two. Despite being covered in writhing snakes - including a pair of mating pythons - she somehow managed to keep cool, calm and collected among chaos and emerge a zen-like being, leaving the hosts and Australia in awe.

Ash Pollard and Tziporah Malkah were the next fearless celebs to endure the subterranean serpent terror in season three. Drawing support from one another, the pair kept their cool for the entire twelve minutes, netting their camp-mates twelve stars for dinner.

Boxing rivals Anthony Mundine and Danny Green were less than impressed when they were were forced to endure The Viper Room together in season four. There were snakes EVERYWHERE - hanging from the ceiling, slithering across the floor and setting up home on their bodies.

Season five saw Yvie Jones and Luke Jacobz tackle the horrifying challenge, but with a twist. Only Yvie entered the chamber while Luke had to navigate his way through a small, dark tunnel and reach into 5 holes filled with African creatures to collect 6 stars.

The newbie who will be entering the hissing chamber of doom is American gossip guru, Perez Hilton. Not one to shy away from standing out, will he be able to lay low as the room fills with snakes?

Tune in to I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Sunday - Thursdays at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play to find out!