‘The Pain’s Going To Live In Me Forever’: Joey Essex Breaks Down In Camp In Unseen Moment

In an unseen clip, Joey Essex breaks down in tears, speaking about the death of his mother.

On Monday, Joey opened up to several of his campmates, regarding the circumstances around his mum’s death, and how it affected him.

Last year Joey released the documentary Grief and Me, where the otherwise jovial reality star opened up about learning that his mother had died by suicide when he was just 10-years-old.

READ MORE: Joey Essex: Grief And Me Explores A Reality Star’s Dark Past In Powerful Documentary

Having just released the documentary before heading into the jungle, Joey admitted that he was still struggling with the emotions and trauma that he had spent so many years attempting to bury inside himself.

In the camp Joey told Maria and David, “I’ve always dealt with it on my own… that’s why I walked away on my own.

“It’s not something that I’ve ever spoke about, ever.. Ever in my life. It took me 20 years to talk about this… I only first started opening up about this. I’ve never even said the word ‘mum’ for 20 years. Ever.”

“Nothing will ever put me through as much pain as what I went through when I was 10-years-old and I’ve dealt with that,” he said, later adding, “I don’t think the pain will ever fully leave my body to be honest. I think the pain’s going to live in me forever, but I’m dealing with it.”

In the documentary Joey speaks to his family, and to a clinical psychologist, in an attempt to finally confront his grief and overcome the issues born from it. During Monday’s episode, Joey admitted that he had issues trusting others, which has been a barrier for him in relationships.

Joey also spoke about how many men will not speak about their struggles with mental health. “You don’t understand how many people are in the same position as me… I couldn’t believe it myself. The response was crazy,” Joey said. “I know I’ve helped people, I know I’ve saved lives.”

During his time in the jungle, Joey is competing for a cash prize for his chosen charity, Feel the Magic, an Aussie organisation that provides support to children who are suffering from grief.

Joey Essex: Grief and Me airs 9pm Monday, January 10 on 10 and 10 play on demand

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and on demand on 10 play

