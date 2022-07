Before celebs Kris and Tziporah face the mind-bending Tucker Trial, A Trip Down Memory Pain, tonight, why not test your own memory skills?

Take a good look at the 16 images that the celebs will be presented with during the trial tonight - try to memorise as many as you can!

Got 'em? Good. Tune in 7.30 tonight on TEN to see how your memory power holds up against our celebs'!