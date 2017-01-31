I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

What’s On The Menu: Sushi Pain

What’s On The Menu: Sushi Pain

Feast on the Japanese delicacies that inspired the disgusting Sushi Pain Tucker Chewsday dishes

1. Rising Sun Sake

Sake is a Japanese rice wine made by fermenting polished rice. Sake can be served cold or warm just like this shot of goat’s blood.

IAC
IAC

2. Dreadamame

Edamame is a preparation style of young soybeans in the pod. The beans are boiled served with salt. Dreadamame is also boiled but instead of soybeans, it’s fish eyes with dehydrated fish salt.

IAC
IAC

3. Curlifornia Roll

California rolls are a kind of sushi roll usually made inside-out. Within the roll, there is cucumber, crab meat and avocado. Curlifornia rolls contain a curl grub and maggots with offal gelatin rolled in grated caul fat and topped with blood caviar.

IAC
IAC

4. Very Yucky Chicken Roll

Teriyaki chicken rolls are your quintessential sushi roll, with teriyaki marinated chicken rolled in sushi rice and seaweed.

But never mistake these for Very Yucky Chicken Rolls…These rolls are made with century egg seaweed and chicken from beak to bottom poached in offal juice, always served with chicken offal caviar.

IAC
IAC

5. Tonguepura

Mixed tempura is a delicious mix of deep-fried battered seafood and vegetables. Tonguepura is slightly different, the boiled impala tongue coated in a termite and mealworm batter with a mixed blood drizzle it is definitely not a light meal.

IAC
IAC

6. Insides Out Roll

Unlike other sushi rolls with the seaweed on the outside, the inside out roll is made with the rice on the outside of the roll.

Try not to get this confused with the infamous Insides Out Roll. This roll has goat’s stomach, kidney and liver rolled in maggot rice topped with flies, fly pupae and raw liver. This dish is best served with Soil Sauce – a mix between century egg and fish juice and also Pickled Cringer - boiled cow skin soaked in offal juice.

IAC
IAC

7. Beef Spewdon

Beef Udon is a Japanese favourite, made from thick wheat flour noodles and often served in a hot broth. Beef Spewdon is nobody’s favourite and is made from cow brain noodles served in a cow intestine and stomach lining broth with caul fat garnish.

IAC
IAC

8. Chicken Katsubum

Katsudon is a popular dish in both Japan and Hawaii, it consists of breaded deep-fried chicken breast served with egg and rice.

Chicken Katsubum is similar only instead, a critter crumbed chicken’s bum is served on a bed of fermented maggot rice with chicken colon coulis and intestine garnish.

IAC
IAC
TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    “We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
    ‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

    ‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

    On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

    The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

    On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

    The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.