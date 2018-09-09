Summer Sizzles On 10

The New Year’s hangover has faded. The last of the leftover Christmas ham is done and dusted. The tree is back in its box.

But that doesn’t mean the summer celebrations have ceased. Oh, no. There will be plenty to enjoy this silly season with 10’s massive feast of summer entertainment. Yep. Eat it right up. Well into the first few months of 2019.

The tasty new line-up includes Dancing With The Stars, Chris & Julia’s Sunday Night Takeaway and Changing Rooms.

Is there more? Of course there’s more!

Catch jungle fever with the wild new season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and feel the love with another round of Bachelor In Paradise.

And that’s just the start. The line-up will also include all-new episodes of The Project, The Living Room, Pointless, Hughesy We Have A Problem, Show Me The Movie! and more.

“We told you we were committed to investing in original local content with broad appeal and we weren’t lying.” Network 10 Chief Executive Officer Paul Anderson said.

“10 has always been different. Without summer sport, we now have an incredible line-up of new and returning entertainment favourites that are perfect for LIVE family viewing – as we promised!” he said.

“Our summer and first-quarter content has something for the whole family and will offer a compelling alternative to what else is on offer,” Network 10 Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey, said

“We are thrilled to introduce the new-look Dancing With The Stars. Hosting duties will be superbly handled by Amanda Keller and Grant Denyer and this show will certainly add a little sparkle to your summer evenings in a dazzling live entertainment event,” she said.

“Changing Rooms is the show that reinvented the renovation genre on television and we are going to take it to a new level with multiple room reveals in every single episode.

“And in more good news, Julia and Chris will return to the jungle for the new special event season of the LIVE family entertainment hit I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” Ms McGarvey said.

“When they have finished tormenting celebrities in Africa they will return to Australia as the fun continues with an Aussie spin on the UK smash hit family entertainment show – Chris & Julia’s Sunday Night Takeaway – which will be the perfect mix of laughs, chaos and unpredictable live fun.

“And Osher will be back with a second season of the TV and social hit Bachelor In Paradise, wrangling a new line-up of some of our most memorable Bachelor and Bachelorette stars as they seek a second or even a third chance to find their Mr or Ms Right.”

The shiny new summer smorgasbord kicks off during the first half of January 2019 and runs until the king of cooking shows – MasterChef Australia – returns for a delicious 11th season.