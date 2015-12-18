Season 1 'Celeb-olution'

Merv

The before and after pics don't lie: Merv emerged from the jungle a slimmer, hairier and more Merv-ier version of his pre-Africa self.

Joel

Joel's sleek suits and signature styled 'do gave way to camo print and longer locks.

Chrissie

One thing that didn't change: that smile!

Freddie

We're fairly sure Freddie was the only celeb to lose hair while in the jungle.

Andrew

Mr Daddo rocked an au naturale beard situation upon his exit from the jungle.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will return to TEN in 2016