I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

Season 1 'Celeb-olution'

Season 1 'Celeb-olution'

Jungle life on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is no walk in the park. Need proof? Check out the dramatic evolution of a few season one celebrities (their 'celeb-olution')

Merv

The before and after pics don't lie: Merv emerged from the jungle a slimmer, hairier and more Merv-ier version of his pre-Africa self.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Joel

Joel's sleek suits and signature styled 'do gave way to camo print and longer locks.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Chrissie

One thing that didn't change: that smile!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Freddie

We're fairly sure Freddie was the only celeb to lose hair while in the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Andrew

Mr Daddo rocked an au naturale beard situation upon his exit from the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will return to TEN in 2016

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    “We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
    ‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

    ‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

    On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

    The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

    On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

    The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.