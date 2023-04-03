I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

EpisodesWeb ExtrasVOTE FOR TRIALCelebrities
More
Back

‘Really Shocking Period’: Woody Whitelaw Opens Up About His Anxiety About Being A Good Dad

‘Really Shocking Period’: Woody Whitelaw Opens Up About His Anxiety About Being A Good Dad

KIIS FM radio host Woody Whitelaw makes an emotional admission in camp around the birth of his daughter.

Back in October last year, Woody and his partner Mimi Gibbs welcomed their first child Remi and, while the pair are obviously besotted with their beautiful baby girl, Woody admitted that in the lead-up to her birth he struggled with anxiety.

“I hadn’t done any therapy or anything before my partner fell pregnant and I’m glad this did drive me to therapy but I went through this really shocking period where, as soon as Mim fell pregnant, I had this belief that I wasn’t going to be a good dad, and I wasn’t ready,” he told his campmates.

Adding that he was glad he acknowledged his worries rather than trying to bury them, Woody went on to explain that he realised how serious the anxiety of fatherhood was weighing on him so much that he was hesitant to even announce the pair were expecting. 

“I ended up going to see a psychologist to talk through that and the main thing we were working through was; why don’t you think you’ll be a good dad?” Woody explained. “At the end of the day, it was just the unknown. I don’t know what it’s going to be like.”

But the drive radio host also was quick to add, “As soon as she came into the world… I loved being a dad.”

Before leaving for the jungle, during his show with co-host Will McMahon, Woody opened up to Mim about his fears when going into the jungle, telling her that he was scared she might not remember him after he returned from his time in the camp.

Thankfully, Will was there to bring him back down to Earth, reminding him that it’s probably unlikely baby Remi will remember anything at all from this time in her life.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.

‘I Really Am Into Poo’: Aesha Scott Shocks Campmates With Toilet Fascination
NEXT STORY

‘I Really Am Into Poo’: Aesha Scott Shocks Campmates With Toilet Fascination

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘I Really Am Into Poo’: Aesha Scott Shocks Campmates With Toilet Fascination

‘I Really Am Into Poo’: Aesha Scott Shocks Campmates With Toilet Fascination

When the topic of camp chores came up, no one was more ready to volunteer than Aesha.
I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023: Meet The Celebrities

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023: Meet The Celebrities

We’re heading back to the jungle of South Africa with a whole new batch of celebrities!
TV Royalty Kerri-Anne Kennerley Is Heading Into The Jungle

TV Royalty Kerri-Anne Kennerley Is Heading Into The Jungle

The icon and legend is the latest celebrity confirmed to be joining Season 9 of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!
I'm A Celebrity 2023: Dicko, Debra Lawrance And Dom From MAFS Head To The Jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2023: Dicko, Debra Lawrance And Dom From MAFS Head To The Jungle

Three more celebs have been revealed to be heading into the jungle!
'I Don't View Myself As A Celebrity At All': Radio Host Woody Whitelaw Is Heading Into The Jungle

'I Don't View Myself As A Celebrity At All': Radio Host Woody Whitelaw Is Heading Into The Jungle

For the first time in I'm A Celeb history, Woody was one of the last people to find out that he was heading into the jungle.