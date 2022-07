They may all be mates in camp, but the competition was fierce as the five winning celebs would enjoy a hearty meal for dinner while the other five go hungry.

Connected to a 100 metre rope, the two teams took their position either side of a large dam. Perched on a landing 70 metres above the dam wall, each camp mate went head-to-head with a member of the opposing team with the aim of pulling them off their perch and over the dam below.