Perez Hilton Is Headed For The Jungle

The global gossip mogul is the latest celebrity bound for South Africa.

The original influencer, Perez founded and oversees one of the most iconic websites ever, PerezHilton.comLaunched in 2005, the popular page continues to entertain and inform millions of readers.

In addition to Perez’s impressive blog, he also hosts a podcast, has a loyal following across two YouTube channels, has written three books, and has appeared in countless television shows, films and stage shows.

Perez’s various television projects include a stint in the 2015 edition of the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother and in 2017 Perez was a contestant on Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.

Accolades aside, we can’t ignore the fact that Perez has an opinion about everything and everyone… which has landed him in hot water, actually boiling hot water.

Stirring up countless feuds with the crème de la crème of Hollywood’s ‘it’ list including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, Perez and lawsuits go hand-in-hand. And we cannot wait for him to spill the tea.

Unfiltered, opinionated and with a no-holds-barred approach to life, Perez won’t be able to hold back dishing his thoughts on the rest of his campmates.

What has he said about the current celebrities in the past? And what will they say about him?

What will be his take on Charlotte and Ryan’s relationship? And who does he think is playing it safe?

And yes before you ask, Perez has been watching from La-La land.

On joining I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Perez said: “I needed no convincing to say yes. I am all about being honest and I think that will work really well for me in the jungle. Not everyone can handle it but at least at the end of the day you know where you stand with me. I hope Australia enjoys watching me be tortured.”

Don’t miss tomorrow night when we wheel him into camp in fantastic fashion. Because, is there any other way?

Strap yourself in Perez... because if a jungle critter doesn’t bite you first, karma certainly will.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs 7.30 Sunday to Thursday on 10 and 10 play

