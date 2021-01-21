I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Paulini Curuenavuli Opens Up About Being A Victim Of Domestic Abuse

Content warning: The following article discusses physical abuse and may be distressing or triggering for some readers.

While chatting about relationships with Grant Denyer, Paulini opened up about a former relationship where she was a victim of domestic violence.

“We just kind of like used to fight all the time,” she told Grant, describing the relationship as “toxic”.

Explaining that, because the pair would travel separately a lot, there was a lack of trust that escalated over time.

“It started off great, we were so in love,” she later said, adding, “but things kind of got nasty. Started off with a little pushing around and, you know, it didn’t end well.”

Paulini was on tour with the Young Divas at the time and arrived at a Brisbane performance with a “massive black eye”.

“I tried to come up with all these stupid excuses,” she told Grant, “I was just like making up all types of sh*t like I got hit in the face with a ball but everyone was like, ‘that’s bullsh*t.’

“From there… I just kind of said okay, I think it’s done. You know, you can’t really come back from that type of stuff,” Paulini said.

“It took me a long time… and you think oh, he’ll change. And he never does,” she added.

Several years after the relationship ended, Paulini released the song “Scarless” which detailed more of the abuse she faced throughout the relationship.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph ahead of the song’s release in 2009, Paulini said, “I’ve never spoken about it because really, when it first happened, I've got to say I just wanted to go into a hotel room and hide away. It was difficult for me to talk about because not only was I going through it, my family and friends were, too.

“I wasn't strong enough then like I am now. If you read the lyrics, you will know exactly what the song is about and how hard it was for me.”

At the time of the song’s release, Paulini said she wasn’t putting the track out to “point fingers at anyone” but rather to raise awareness.

“I know I am not the only person who has gone through it. It actually happens to one in three women… If I can help other women out there, whoever is experiencing violence, I have succeeded.”

Back in camp, Paulini admitted that years later she still struggles with trust.

“It’s been hard because I have a wall up and I guess I just don’t want to get hurt again,” she said.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

