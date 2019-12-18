I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Nine I'm A Celebrity Moments You Will Experience This New Year

The New Year is a time of renewal, goal-setting, hope, and new seasons of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! So in that spirit, here are nine New Year’s moments inspired by everybody’s favourite jungle show.

Whether you're celebrating the New Year at a house party, out on the town, or snuggled up on your couch watching fireworks on TV,  here are nine relatable moments from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! that you might experience this New Year!

Moment 1: When you realise you've achieved nothing this year and don't want it to be 2020.

Moment 2: When you say you’ll stop drinking at the NYE party, then someone screams ‘shots!’

Moment 3: When you create a vision board with New Year resolutions you know you won't achieve.

Moment 4: When everyone but you is getting a NYE kiss.

Moment 5: When someone starts telling you their New Year's resolutions.

Moment 6: When the reckless spending, heartbreaks, disappointments and minor inconveniences of 2020 inevitably come.

Moment 7: When you add 'Eat Natural Foods ONLY' to your New Year's resolutions and go hard for the first few days.

Moment 8: When your NYE kiss doesn't meet your expectations.

Moment 9: When you realise one of your New Year's resolutions was to wake up before 11am.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season Six Premieres Sunday, 5 January At 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play

