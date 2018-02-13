Meet The Royals

Vicky Pattison

Queen Of The Jungle, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! UK, 2015

Miss Victoria Pattison – that’s ‘Vicky’ to her mates – shot to fame on the British reality TV series Geordie Shore, a spin-off of the wildly popular US show Jersey Shore. Funny, smart and fiery as all get out, Vicky captivated audiences for nine seasons with her no-holds-barred attitude and wicked sense of humour. After hanging up her Geordie Shore hat, Vicky appeared on other MTV programs such as Ex On The Beach, and fronted her own show, Judge Geordie. Never one to shy away from confrontation, or back down from an argument (even if she might be in the wrong), Vicky was the perfect pick to host a program about settling feuds between friends, couples and family members.

While her brutal honesty has often landed her in hot water, and rubbed many a co-star up the wrong way, the public just can’t seem to get enough of Vicky. The Newcastle lass quickly became a fan favourite on the 15th season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! UK, despite entering the jungle three days after the original celebs. She went on to take out the top spot, and our sources say that ‘Queen V’ is keen to snatch the Aussie I’m A Celeb crown, too. Can this jungle veteran make it two-for-two, or will her outspoken ways see her booted out by Australian voters?

Paul Burrell

Former butler to Diana, Princess of Wales

As a servant in the British Royal Household for over two decades, Paul Burrell was privy to goings-on that the everyday public could only dream about. At just 19 years old, Paul became Queen Elizabeth II’s personal footman, before serving as butler to Diana, Princess of Wales up until her tragic passing in 1997. His 2003 autobiography, A Royal Duty, included a personal account of his Royal service and his close friendship with the late princess, selling over three million copies worldwide. His next offering, The Way We Were - Remembering Diana, was similarly successful. Despite the success, Paul faced backlash from staunch Royal supporters, with many calling him out for spilling secrets.

Post-Buckingham Palace, Paul has forged a career as a regular Royal family spokesperson, providing commentary for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, and William and Kate’s wedding. In 2004, Paul kept audiences entertained with his hilarious facial reactions to the infamous Tucker Trials on the UK’s version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, but was pipped at the post in the finale. Ahead of his arrival in the South African jungle, Paul admits he’s competitive and we can’t blame him. After coming so close to wearing the crown once before, the former butler might just have the drive to win.

Just what havoc can a reality Queen and a former Royal staffer cause? One thing’s for sure, the current campmates might want to practice their bows and curtseys.