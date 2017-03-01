I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

Meet Tembo The Elephant

Meet Tembo The Elephant

Get to know Tembo, the elephant in Nat and Carson's Chest Challenge, Jumbo Wash

This is Tembo, the big friendly African elephant who got a good scrub down from Nat and Carson during the Jumbo Wash Chest Challenge.

Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

Vital stats

Name: Tembo (Swahili for 'elephant')

Sex: Male

Age: 29 years

Shoulder Height: 3.3 metres (that's just taller than a single-storey house)

Weight: 6 tons (that's the weight of about four medium-sized cars)

Tembo is the largest elephant at his home at Elephant Whispers in Mpumalanga, South Africa. Although he measures in at 3.3 metres at shoulder height, he should still grow about another metre. Elephants eat 5% of their body weight each day, so at 6 tons Tembo eats approximately 300kg of food each day. His average overnight dung weighs in at an impressive 120kg.

Tembo was just two years old when he was orphaned, but luckily he and another orphaned elephant, Becky, was raised by humans on a reserve. Naughty Tembo regularly raided the nearby crop farms, causing thousands of rands (South African dollars) damage. Authorities, faced with a deluge of complaints by local farmers, decided Tembo would have to be destroyed. Fortunately, Rory and Lindie Hensman rescued Tembo, taking him to EFAF (Elephants for Africa Forever), where Tembo enthusiastically embraced his new routines and began settling in with other elephants.

You might also remember Tembo from season one, when he appeared in the Celebrity Stampede Tucker Trial. Watch the trial and check out the gallery.

Thanks for being a part of the show, Tembo!

Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    “We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
    ‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

    ‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

    On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

    The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

    On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

    The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.