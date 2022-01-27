‘Like Having An Affair With 12 People’: How Cal Wilson Fell In Love With The Jungle

Admittedly, Cal was never too keen on the idea of agreeing to be part of the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! experience, but after COVID she thought, “Why not do another surreal thing?”

For Cal, the idea of “the eating challenges and getting covered in vomit” wasn’t an appealing way to spend a few weeks, but almost immediately she realised she was in for a completely different experience.

“I had no idea that the show was such a mix of profound conversations and huntsman sandwiches.”

On her second morning in camp Cal said it struck her that being in the jungle was “much more of a treat” than she had realised.

“Waking up and looking out and going, I’m here with all of these interesting people and this is the most bonkers thing I’ve ever done. It was right from that moment,” Cal said.

“There were times like my socks didn’t dry for the first week because I stepped in the river, but little things like that were far outweighed by the amazing conversations. It sounds corny but the friendships I made along the way!”

Watching the show back as it went to air brought back so much of the experience. “When we left the jungle it was still a secret so it felt like I’ve been having an affair with 12 people, I haven’t been able to talk about it!”

Having fallen in love with the jungle, Cal was devastated on Wednesday when it all came to an end. Landing in the bottom three for the second time in a row, Cal had to go head-to-head in a critter counting challenge.

“Bloody cane toads, I knew I hated them for a reason. I didn’t know they were going to be in layers,” she said, laughing. “The night before I had been so scared to touch the yabbies because I just couldn’t figure out what they were, and they felt scary.

“I was so determined to really count, and I had done a good job of touching them and going okay, they’re just toads, that’s fine. To find out that they had been stacked… furious!”

Making matters worse, Cal was just one toad away from staying in the jungle.

Cal’s time in the jungle was in support of Bowel Cancer Australia.

“Everybody’s charity obviously has such a personal meaning for everyone, everyone’s charity is worthwhile but I really felt that it was a chance for me to talk about bowel cancer,” she said.

“It’s not a glamorous thing to talk about but it’s such a serious thing… it’s so important because if it is caught early it can be treated, and the personal connection — my darling friend and my darling mum — it really did mean a lot to me to be able to do whatever tiny bit I could to support them.

“I just thought about them all the time. It was bittersweet but I’m so glad I did it and had the opportunity.”

If you’d like to learn more about Bowel Cancer Australia, or any of the charities the celebrities are supporting, click here.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and on demand on 10 play