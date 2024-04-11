‘It’s Been Life-Changing’: Candice Warner Becomes The Second Celebrity To Leave The Jungle

And so the farewells in camp continue this time with Candice Warner leaving the South African jungle behind.

An eventful time spent in camp, the former champion Ironwoman proved her mettle with icy cold plunges, braving terrifying heights and surviving a shopping spree that even the most retail-addicted would rather avoid.

Speaking to Robert Irwin and Julia Morris in the treehouse after leaving the camp, Candice wasn't surprised that the voting had been extremely close. "It's just a testament to everyone that's in the jungle because they're such incredible people," the champion Ironwoman said.

"It's been life-changing for me... I've met lifelong friends, I've done things I never thought I could possibly have done, and I've loved every minute of it," she said.

Participating in trials aplenty, Candice braved creepy crawlies being dropped from above during the Jungle Express Train, she visited the Jungle Shop Of Horrors where she was covered in muck, she braved the H2H Tip Top platform that tilted over a mountain, had snakes slither on her face at the Jungle Day Spa, and was plunged into The Deep Freeze tank which chilled her to the bone.

Though she was the first to admit that she was 'afraid of everything', ever the team player, Candice faced fear after fear to make sure she was bringing home the bacon – or in this case the stars – proving to herself and everyone watching just what she could achieve when pushed far outside her comfort zone.

Around the camp, Candice had many heart-to-heart conversations with campmates discussing shared experiences in the sports industry, shedding light on the resilience and strength required to navigate the highs and lows of life in the public eye, and opening up about her experience of miscarriage, motherhood and marriage.

During the great Contraband Confiscation of 2024, Skye refused to surrender her lip liner and tensions quickly escalated, resulting in a heated confrontation between the pair which highlighted the challenges of communal living in the jungle. But the moment was quick to pass when the two friends talked it out, making them closer than before.

It wasn't all trials and confrontations though, with some important conversations by the campfire and the opportunity to highlight the importance of protecting our youth from bullying with her chosen charity, Dolly's Dream, an organisation committed to changing the culture of bullying.

"They do that by addressing the effects of bullying, depression, anxiety, and of course youth suicide," Candice explained. "They do such fabulous work, they’ve got a 24-hour chatline, they do a lot of stuff in schools, they’ve got a thing for families - for parents - because sometimes it’s not just about the people that are suffering it’s about the people around them and how to deal with them."

You can read more about Dolly's Dream as well as all the charities our celebrities are supporting this year here.

