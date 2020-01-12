I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Intruder Alert! Renowned Magician Cosentino Has Entered Camp

Can the great Aussie magic man, illusionist and escape artist handle what tricks the jungle has up its sleeve?

With our current crop of celebs getting a little too cosy in the wild, it’s time for a shake up - and who better to disrupt reality than a man who’s made a career out of bending it to his will?

Enter Consentino, the acclaimed mystical megastar whose sold-out live shows have left jaws agape across Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia. While he’s made the stage his home, he’s certainly no stranger to TV; Cosentino was runner up on Australia’s Got Talent in 2011, the winner of Dancing With The Stars Australia in 2013, and has written, produced and starred in eight highly successful prime-time specials, broadcast in over 40 countries and seen by over 500 million people.

Among his countless accomplishments, Cosentino has won multiple Merlin Awards, the magic industry’s highest accolades. These include the prestigious distinction of International Magician of the Year and the International Escape Artist of the Year.

With an animated book series to his name, and a cartoon series also slated for release in 2021, the sky really is the limit for this magical maestro. But with the jungle nothing if not unpredictable, Cosentino knows better than to try fooling himself: “As a magician it’s all about control… And I have no control in this situation.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs 7.30 Sunday to Thursday on 10 and 10 play

