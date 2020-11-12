I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Celebrates Australia

This year we’re staying home. I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Premieres Sunday, 3 January

What do Crocodile Dundee, The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert, Kenny, Muriel’s Wedding, Strictly Ballroom, Picnic At Hanging Rock and Mad Max all have in common?

Well, it’s our very own, all-Aussie, iconic hosting duo Julia Morris and Dr. Chris Brown who have transformed into these all-Aussie, iconic characters to deliver a very special I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! message via a showtune.

This year our beloved (and very brave!) celebrities are indeed staying home to give the Aussie jungle, a fair crack of the whip and we are making sure they won’t be in cooee of their creature comforts.

Speaking of celebs, did we mention a Pop Star, a Renowned Chef and an AFL Star will be heading into the Aussie jungle?

Who could they be? You’ll have to wait and see when all is revealed on Sunday, 3 January.  Click below to see why we’re staying home.

    “We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
    On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
    The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
    On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
    The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.