I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here Australia 2023: All The Clues For Who's Going Into The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here Australia 2023: All The Clues For Who's Going Into The Jungle

Who will be heading into the African jungle in 2023? Check out these clues to see if you can figure it out.

Dr Chris Brown and Lady Julia Morris are once again returning to the African jungle, and with them are a brand new batch of celebrities. They’ll be living together out in the elements, stripped of all their comforts and faced with trials and challenges that will push them to their limits.

While their identities are being kept top secret for the time being, the jungle gods have already started teasing a handful of clues as to who will be heading into camp this year, battling to become Australia’s next King or Queen of the jungle.

Here are all the clues for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia 2023:

Clue 1: Which Radio Host Will Kiss And Tell? 

We all know radio hosts are known for their gift of the gab and we’re sure this one won’t disappoint.

The jungle will be all ears as they spill the beans and command your full attention with the yarns they’re set to spin.

Clue 2: Drama In The Jungle? It’s A Shore Thing! 

Settling in with their inflight entertainment is a UK TV Star that’s shore to bring the drama to the jungle.

But how will they go without their creature comforts? Not to mention the creepy crawlies. And will they bring sayings that will leave everyone scratching their heads like previous fellow Brit campmates?

Clue 3: Which Queen Of The Court Is Playing To Win? 

With her competitive streak, this queen is in it to win it and will take on any opponent that stands in her way.

But we all know the only thing she’ll be courting in the jungle is the creepy crawlies!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres Sunday, 2 April on 10 And 10 Play

