I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

I’m A Celebrity Ups The Ante: Surprises, Twists and Turns Ahead. Watchout!

I’m A Celebrity Ups The Ante: Surprises, Twists and Turns Ahead. Watchout!

We ain’t lion; these surprises are gonna giraffe you toad-ally crazy! (get it?)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! may be back for a shorter time, but don’t let that fool you into thinking jungle life is gonna be any easier. This is no summer safari, no yoga retreat. And if the campmates believe they are here to vacay, then they’re in for a very rude shock!

Season 5 has some wicked surprises up its sleeve that neither you or the celebrities will see coming, and it all starts on Day One, when camp life gets turned upside down with an unexpected twist that will send shockwaves through the jungle.

This season the challenges will be bigger, the never-before-seen trials will be extreme, and dysfunctional camp life will be beyond bonkers. But don’t worry, classic all-time-fave trials like the Viper Room will be back to scare the living daylights out of our celebs!

NOTE: Never fear, the rice and beans will remain as bland as ever. How will our famous foodie cope without seasoning!?

 The Sunday Slam

Busy this Sunday? Change your plans because they’re officially irrelephant (we’re on a roll here).

Introducing your new Sunday sesh - The Sunday Slam; an obscenely large and hilarious obstacle course that will see two celebs go head-to-head in the ultimate battle. This brand new Tucker Trial is split into two parts – The Gauntlet and The Sliding Scale. The amount of time spent completing the Gauntlet will dictate how steep the Sliding Scale becomes.

But this isn’t your typical Tucker Trial. If the celebrities complete the course they win a SLAM of stars – anything less and they walk away empty-handed.

Immunity Challenges

In an I’m A Celebrity first, we’re giving a celebrity the chance to be immune from the dreaded vote. Yep, so that means you CAN’T get the celebs out of here!

With difficult yet tempting Immunity Challenges, we’ll be pushing the celebs’ limits, and they’ll be given the opportunity to escape the threat of elimination by winning immunity. With such a huge reward on the table, the trials have been designed to push the campmates completely out of their comfort zone.

I'm A Celebrity Saturday Schoolies

If you can’t get enough of the jungle life, then tune into I’m A Celebrity Saturday Schoolies for an exclusive hour of madcap mindless fun.

Every Saturday at 7pm, The Loop’s Scott Tweedie will put the celebs to the test when they enter the jungle-fied classroom. Described as “Celebrity Detention”, there’ll be no time for classroom clowns to monkey around with Tweedie in charge (he’s looking at you, fully-sick comedian). You’ll be falling off your couch laughing at the mischievous fun and games Tweedie assigns to his all-star students!

Missed a season? Catch up on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on 10 All Access.

Watch our exclusive extras of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on 10 play

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Advertisement

Related Articles

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.