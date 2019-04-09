I’m A Celebrity Ups The Ante: Surprises, Twists and Turns Ahead. Watchout!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! may be back for a shorter time, but don’t let that fool you into thinking jungle life is gonna be any easier. This is no summer safari, no yoga retreat. And if the campmates believe they are here to vacay, then they’re in for a very rude shock!

Season 5 has some wicked surprises up its sleeve that neither you or the celebrities will see coming, and it all starts on Day One, when camp life gets turned upside down with an unexpected twist that will send shockwaves through the jungle.

This season the challenges will be bigger, the never-before-seen trials will be extreme, and dysfunctional camp life will be beyond bonkers. But don’t worry, classic all-time-fave trials like the Viper Room will be back to scare the living daylights out of our celebs!

NOTE: Never fear, the rice and beans will remain as bland as ever. How will our famous foodie cope without seasoning!?

The Sunday Slam

Busy this Sunday? Change your plans because they’re officially irrelephant (we’re on a roll here).

Introducing your new Sunday sesh - The Sunday Slam; an obscenely large and hilarious obstacle course that will see two celebs go head-to-head in the ultimate battle. This brand new Tucker Trial is split into two parts – The Gauntlet and The Sliding Scale. The amount of time spent completing the Gauntlet will dictate how steep the Sliding Scale becomes.

But this isn’t your typical Tucker Trial. If the celebrities complete the course they win a SLAM of stars – anything less and they walk away empty-handed.

Immunity Challenges

In an I’m A Celebrity first, we’re giving a celebrity the chance to be immune from the dreaded vote. Yep, so that means you CAN’T get the celebs out of here!

With difficult yet tempting Immunity Challenges, we’ll be pushing the celebs’ limits, and they’ll be given the opportunity to escape the threat of elimination by winning immunity. With such a huge reward on the table, the trials have been designed to push the campmates completely out of their comfort zone.

If you can’t get enough of the jungle life, then tune into I’m A Celebrity Saturday Schoolies for an exclusive hour of madcap mindless fun.

Every Saturday at 7pm, The Loop’s Scott Tweedie will put the celebs to the test when they enter the jungle-fied classroom. Described as “Celebrity Detention”, there’ll be no time for classroom clowns to monkey around with Tweedie in charge (he’s looking at you, fully-sick comedian). You’ll be falling off your couch laughing at the mischievous fun and games Tweedie assigns to his all-star students!

