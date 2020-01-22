I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

I'm A Celebrity Social Profiles

I'm A Celebrity Social Profiles

Join the discussion and keep up-to-date on all the latest camp goss, funny moments and terrifying Tucker Trials.

Need to debrief on an episode, proclaim your love for a campmate or just join in on the fun?

Join the I'm A Celebrity discussion by following our social media pages and by using the #ImACelebrityAU hashtag to get your thoughts, feelings and comments out into the world.

Here's where you can keep up-to-date:

Our Facebook page has been serving up the latest content, including sneak peaks, exclusive videos, latest announcements, articles, galleries and highlights of your favourite moments in the jungle.

Want to discuss further? We have an official Facebook group where you can share your thoughts with other I'm A Celebrity fans.

If you're looking for behind the scenes moments with Chris and Julia, a good meme, or perhaps an aesthetically-pleasing update from the jungle - our Instagram account is the solution for you. Don't forget to check out our Instagram stories to go backstage at the Tucker Trials and spend some time with our eliminated celebrities.

If you're looking for quick, bite-sized updates, follow our official Twitter account. You never know, you may get a reply! But don't forget to use the hashtag - #ImACelebrityAU.

Struggling to put your feelings into words? Check out our GIPHY page for all the relatable, visual content you could ever need. You won't need to type out your feelings again.

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Advertisement

Related Articles

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.