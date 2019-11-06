I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here: The Mighty Jungle Is Back!

Our celebrities are heading back to the jungle, all in the name of good old-fashioned home entertainment… and it's going to be bigger and better than before!

It’s time to fire up those jungle drums, grab your binoculars and stop lion around because one of the best shows on television, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here will be swooping onto your screens for a brand new sixth season and trust us when we say, you do not want to miss it.

There’s nothing better than witnessing Australian superstars tackle the South African terrain, with no more than the clothes on their backs, a stiff pillow to sleep on and scraps for food.

After all, it isn’t every day you watch celebrities suffer on live television… that is, until now!

This summer on January 5, season six will be airing FIVE days a week. Yeap, you heard us right. Every single night will be filled with heart-stopping adventure and endless surprises that’ll have you throwing these emojis around 🤣😱😲.

Hosted by our favourite vet and comedian, Dr Chris Brown, and the hilarious Julia Morris, every night will hold a mixture of fun, laughter and some of the most hideous and challenging trials ever seen in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here history!

But which celebrities would sign up for this type of torture adventure?

We are excited to officially announce that an Australian comedian, an AFL legend and a television megastar are ready to compete for a mammoth $100,000 cheque for their chosen charity, and the gloating rights of being crowned 2020’s King or Queen Of The Jungle.

There may be no bathrooms, no bug spray and no food… but it’s a good thing our celebrities will have one of Australia’s most loveable hosts and chefs up their sleeve.

If you saw our juicy first look, you’d know who we’re talking about.

The first celebrity to be revealed is none other than the hilarious Miguel Maestre, who will be trading his chef’s hat and dancing shoes for an Akubra. Good luck making paella out of rice and beans, Miguel. Mwahahaha!

Want to know which celebrities are joining Miguel? Keep an eye on 10 play, because we will be dropping more hints than Jamie did to Angie on this season of The Bachelorette.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season Six Premieres  Sunday, 5 January At 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play 

