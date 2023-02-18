I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Returns to Africa Sunday, April 2nd

Landing in Africa on Sunday, 2 April at 7.30pm, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back with our fearless leaders Julia Morris and Dr. Chris Brown, live from their beloved South African Treehouse.

Joining them on the inflight manifest are a Brownlow Medal Winner, a Comedian, TV Host, a Boxing Lightweight and a Celebrity Chef with more celebrity clues to be revealed.

While sharing their emotional baggage live on TV is highly encouraged, the usual South African creepy crawlies alone are bound to have our celebs running for the exits.