I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Premieres Sunday, 24 March On 10 And 10 Play.

He tames crocodiles, rocks the khaki, dedicates his life to wildlife conservation, and now he can add singing and dancing (check out the promo below) to that resume. Is there anything he can’t do?

Robert Irwin will join the undisputed Jungle Queen, Julia Morris, when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off its milestone 10th season from Sunday, 24 March on 10 and 10 Play.

A new batch of unsuspecting celebrities will soon depart for South Africa, and we are already screaming “Feed ‘em to the crocs!” (That’s just a metaphor of course… unless the producers aren’t telling us something).

We are pulling out all the stops for the 10th season with the most hideous and hilarious trials ever seen in I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! history. Get set for heart-stopping adventure and nonstop fun and laughter at the expense of our campmates.