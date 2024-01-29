I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CelebritiesCharities
More
Back

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Premieres Sunday, 24 March On 10 And 10 Play.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Premieres Sunday, 24 March On 10 And 10 Play.

We have our new host. We have a date. Let’s bring In the Celebs!

He tames crocodiles, rocks the khaki, dedicates his life to wildlife conservation, and now he can add singing and dancing (check out the promo below) to that resume. Is there anything he can’t do?

Robert Irwin will join the undisputed Jungle Queen, Julia Morris, when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off its milestone 10th season from Sunday, 24 March on 10 and 10 Play.

A new batch of unsuspecting celebrities will soon depart for South Africa, and we are already screaming “Feed ‘em to the crocs!” (That’s just a metaphor of course… unless the producers aren’t telling us something).

We are pulling out all the stops for the 10th season with the most hideous and hilarious trials ever seen in I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! history. Get set for heart-stopping adventure and nonstop fun and laughter at the expense of our campmates.

Wildlife Warrior Robert Irwin Joins Julia Morris As Co-Host Of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
NEXT STORY

Wildlife Warrior Robert Irwin Joins Julia Morris As Co-Host Of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Advertisement

Related Articles

Wildlife Warrior Robert Irwin Joins Julia Morris As Co-Host Of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Wildlife Warrior Robert Irwin Joins Julia Morris As Co-Host Of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Australia, the wait is over! Australia’s newest ‘it’ couple has been announced.
I’m A Celebrity 2023: Liz Ellis Crowned Queen Of The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Liz Ellis Crowned Queen Of The Jungle

Australia has voted and sporting legend Liz Ellis has taken the jungle throne.
I’m A Celebrity 2023: Adam Cooney And Nathan Henry Leave The Jungle Ahead Of The Grand Finale

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Adam Cooney And Nathan Henry Leave The Jungle Ahead Of The Grand Finale

A double elimination shocked the celebs as two more left just days before the grand finale.
I’m A Celebrity 2023: Meet The Final Three

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Meet The Final Three

You’ve voted in record numbers and now here are the final three celebs battling to become the next Queen or King of the Jungle.
I’m A Celebrity 2023: Woody Whitelaw Farewells The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Woody Whitelaw Farewells The Jungle

The radio host was a favourite of his celebrity campmates and audiences at home.