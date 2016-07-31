I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Is Back In 2017

Australia speculated, cheered, cried, and occasionally gagged during I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’s hit second season, which saw personalities including Shane Warne, Laurina Fleure and, of course, King of the Jungle Brendan Fevola, overcome all manner of wild obstacles in the name of charity.

Well get ready for more heartfelt moments, spectacular challenges and stomach-churning trials, because I’m A Celebrity… returns for a new year of can’t-miss family fun in 2017.

Fear not, your intrepid hosts Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown will also be back, guiding you through the jungle like only they can.

“The thought of returning to Africa for a third season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is exciting me so much that I am really trying not to wish the rest of this year away,” said Julia Morris. “My Darling Doctor and I are hanging to return to our luxurious jungle paradise to watch the poor celebrities battle it out with various predators… there may be some animals there too.” Chris Brown said: “For me, this show is all about pushing celebrities way out of their comfort zone in the knowledge that on the way back we’ll see the most special and unexpected side to them. I can’t wait to see who’ll be the next Marcia Brady [Maureen McCormick], Freddie Flintoff, Chrissie Swan, Barry Hall or Brendan Fevola who surprise us with their endurance, their good humour and their life transformation in one of the harshest environments on Earth. “Speaking of which, being reunited with my co-host Julia Morris both excites and terrifies me. In Africa, I’ve been charged by rhinos, fended off hyenas with Masai warriors and even being leapt at by lions, but nothing is as unpredictable as sharing that treehouse studio with my jungle accomplice, Julia Morris. And I can’t wait to hear those jungle drums calling us back there again in 2017.”