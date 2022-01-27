I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Poh Ling Yeow Ejected From Jungle Just Before Grand Finale

The final celebrity has been ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s grand finale, with Poh Ling Yeow just missing out.

Sitting in the bottom three alongside Nathan Buckley and Emily Seebohm, the celebs were forced to count a box full of mystery critters, but it didn’t take long for all three to realise they had their hands inside a box full of snakes.

Battling through the clearly terrifying challenge, Poh’s guess of five was sadly the furthest from the correct number, which saw her time in the jungle come to a crashing halt as she was ejected out of camp.

With Poh’s ejection, the remaining six celebrities, Dylan, Brooke, David, Emily, Nathan and Joey, will all head to the Grand Finale on Sunday night where one will be crowned the next king or queen of the so-called Aussie jungle.

Poh was a central figure in camp. The first celeb to arrive, she was integral to the huge secret mission to convince the others of ‘The David’s false identity. As a celebrated chef, she was in charge of turning the nightly mystery ingredients (aka SkyFood) into culinary creations, and the resident artist also created some incredible portraits of her fellow campmates.

“I heard Abbie [Chatfield] refer to it like a fever dream but I think what’s interesting about the experience is you spend so much time just putting one foot in front of the other and, like, trying not to lose it. And then suddenly it’s over,” Poh told Chris and Julia.

Poh’s time in the jungle was in support of Yalari, a not-for-profit organisation “that basically provides entire secondary school scholarships to Aboriginal kids that live in rural, remote areas,” Poh explained.

“Being a migrant and being able to benefit from the great education that we have here, I feel really indebted to this country and I really want Aboriginal kids to have that opportunity and help create some generational change,” she continued.

If you’d like to learn more about Yalari, or any of the charities the celebrities are supporting, click here.

With the grand finale just around the corner, voting is now open for you to pick which of our final six celebs you want to see crowned the next king or queen of the jungle!

Tune in Sunday, January 30 at 7.30 for the Grand Finale of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Network 10 and on demand on 10 play

