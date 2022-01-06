I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Nathan Buckley Collapses In Camp

The celebrities were left shaken after Collingwood legend Nathan Buckley collapsed in camp.

After the season’s first eating Tucker Trial, Nathan returned to camp feeling quite unwell. Having started to adjust to the limited portions of food in the jungle, Nathan’s stomach was already in a precarious place.

Returning to camp after the Tucker Trial, Nathan was walking up the path ahead of Maria Thattil and Poh Ling Yeow, Nathan fainted and collapsed onto the ground.

After medics rushed to his aid, Nathan was taken out of the camp and seen to by the show’s medical staff in order to assess what had happened, leaving many of his campmates in a state of shock and anxiety.

“For a minute I thought he was having a heart attack because his eyes kind of rolled over,” Poh said as she walked back into camp.

Clearly shaken up and emotional, the other celebrities were overjoyed when Nathan made his return to camp, feeling “cherry ripe” and 100 percent better.

“I’ve never fainted before, so that was full-on,” Nathan admitted to the other celebs as he walked back into camp.

Explaining to the camp that a combination of low blood sugar and low heart rate which are “standard” for him, “And then because I’ve got these… because I’ve got cramps, then that brings your heart rate down again and then it gets to a point where you’ve just gone under the threshold,” he continued.

Clearly relieved, several of the celebrities had been brought to tears by the ordeal, with Nathan cheering the gang up by admitting that as part of his treatment he had accepted two jelly beans.

“Where are they?” Beau Ryan joked, “What’s our motto? What’s our motto? Come back with 12 or nothing.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and on demand on 10 play

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.