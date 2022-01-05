I’m A Celebrity 2022: Former MAFS Bride Davina Rankin Enters The Aussie Jungle

Former Married at First Sight bride Davina Rankin is the next celebrity to enter the so-called Aussie jungle, and for the first time in pseudo celeb ‘The David’ Subritzky’s time in the camp, someone legitimately recognised him.

After Davina fell into Warren the Wombat’s warren, Dr Chris Brown and Lady Julia Morris revealed the major twist for the season, that ‘The David’ was pretending to be famous with the help of Poh Ling Yeow and newest arrival Joey Essex.

The big twist is that Davina actually knows ‘The David’, or… she knows the real David that is.

"I don't know if anyone knew me," Davina said after meeting everyone for the first time, adding, "I mean I'm probably the most D-List celebrity here... besides David."

Adding to the complexities of David’s catalogue of lies, Davina will now have to pretend she knows ‘The David’ as the celebrity shoe designer, and not one of her mates from the Gold Coast. Can she convince the other celebs that The David is the super influencer he’s been made out to be? Or will their IRL friendship risk the reward the gang have been lying for?

Davina is best known for her stint on MAFS, where she said she was “the most trolled person in Australia”.

“It was a tough time but, I mean, it has made me very resilient. If I can get through that, I think I can get through almost anything,” she said before heading into camp.

Since her time on MAFS, Davina has released a series of holistic children’s books that focus on mindfulness, inspired by her two-year-old daughter Mila-Mae.

She’s going to need all the mindfulness she can muster when she enters the jungle if she wants to avoid saying those eight sacred words: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and on demand on 10 play