I’m A Celebrity 2022: Davina Rankin First Ejected From The Aussie Jungle

On Sunday night, our first celebrity was literally catapulted from the camp and out of the so-called Aussie jungle.

This year, celebrities participate in all-in challenges forcing them to guesstimate a measurement of some kind (weight, length, time) and the three celebs who are furthest from the target go head-to-head in a ‘count the critter’ challenge.

For the very first elimination, the celebs had to try and pull 575cm of silk scarves through a giant top hat. The three celebs furthest from that goal were David, Maria and Davina.

The trio then had to face off, putting their hands into a box they couldn’t see in and had to count how many critters were inside, never even knowing for sure what they were counting. Unfortunately for Davina, her guess was just three rats short, catapulting her out of the jungle and into the lake of sadness.

Most known for her time on Married at First Sight, Davina’s return to reality TV saw her flip her villain status upside down, getting to show a more real image of who she actually is.

The most recent addition to the camp, Tottie Goldsmith, lamented Davina’s ejection saying, “She brings in this smile, this energy, femininity and depth. Although I’m really upset, I’m really happy that she got that opportunity to really show herself.”

After leaving the jungle Davina told Dr Chris Brown and Lady Julia Morris what the experience had been like for her.

“Honestly the people in here and the process ad the experience has been nothing short of amazing and I'm so glad I did it."

Not only bonding with her campmates, Davina also conquered some of her great fears, being caged up with all sorts of critters when she entered the jungle, and later tackling the massive ‘Mile High Club’ tucker trial where she not only excelled but brought home a full suite of stars for her campmates.

“I literally just thought of my charity, thought of my family... and thinking about hungry Beau,” she joked.

Davina’s time in the jungle was in support of the Mater Foundation. “They are doctors and nurses that work tirelessly around the clock to help our premature babies and babies who are born with compilations,” she explained to the camp.

For more information about any of the organisations listed above, or if you would like to make a donation to any of the charities you can find out more information here.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and on demand on 10 play

