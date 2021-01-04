I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Jess Eva Reveals Her Mum’s Unique Championship Skill

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Jess Eva Reveals Her Mum’s Unique Championship Skill

Jess revealed to her campmates the reason her parents were featured on 'Hey Hey It’s Saturday'… and we found the video proof.

While the celebs sat around the fire waiting for another serve of deliciously bland rice and beans, Jess revealed she wasn’t the first in her family to make it on TV.

“Mum was the Australian National gum-leaf player,” Jess explained before showing off the spoon skills she had to pick up in order to back-up her mum’s performances.

Though it can be incredibly tricky to learn, the instrument itself isn’t in short supply.

A leaf from a Eucalyptus tree is held in both hands and used as a kind of wind instrument to create a range of sounds.

Often believed to have begun as a way for First Nations hunters to imitate bird-calls, skilled players have been able to turn it into an incredibly versatile instrument.

Musician Uncle Herb Patten brought the instrument into the homes of many when he competed on the first season of Australia’s Got Talent.

In 1983 Jess’s mum Wendy appeared on Hey Hey It’s Saturday to perform, alongside Jess’s largophonist dad John.

Thanks to our quick online sleuthing we managed to find the video of the performance — unfortunately Jess wasn’t in the background on the spoons.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Advertisement

Related Articles

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.