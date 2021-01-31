I’m A Celebrity 2021: Australia Has Crowned Their Queen Of The Jungle

The star of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Abbie Chatfield, has been crowned the Queen of the Jungle.

On Sunday night, the final seven celebrities reunited to find out which of them would take out the glory of the so-called Aussie jungle throne. With Australia voting for their favourite celebrities it all came down to Abbie, Grant Denyer, and Jess Eva.

Ahead of her crowning, Abbie said she felt like meeting her campmates had made her a better person, adding that she had a lot more to learn about herself.

It was a triumphant win for Abbie who, in the very last elimination challenge of the season, was struck on the hand by a snake. Powering through, Abbie was able to survive the double elimination and went on to receive the most amount of votes in the grand finale.

The 25-year-old had the support of her fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Jessica Brody who received a very timely tattoo ahead of the finale.

Abbie fought through several Tucker Trials, proving herself to be a powerful psychic (or someone with just a good memory) and she also ate a BLT (bum, lips, and tongue) sandwich.

But it was her time in camp that had tongues wagging with her romance with Ash Williams creating quite the stir. Well… it gave the celebs something to talk about, at least. More than the romance, Abbie found herself a whole jungle family, with her fellow red team members Colin Fassnidge, Jack Vidgen, and Toni Pearen.

Abbie’s time in the jungle was in support of Dementia Australia, a charity close to her heart as she dedicated every day she spent in the camp to her grandmother Carmel who passed away last year.

