I’m A Celebrity 2021: Alli Simpson Enters The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Alli Simpson Enters The Jungle

The 22-year-old singer, actor and social media superstar is the latest celeb to enter the so-called Aussie jungle.

With over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, Alli Simpson is all about being social, but she’ll have to put her phone away as she roughs it in the jungle with her celeb campmates.

Sister to Cody Simpson — the singer who also took out the trophy of the first season of The Masked Singer Australia — Alli splits her time between Australia and Los Angeles, where her family moved when she was just 12-years-old to pursue Cody’s singing career.

Following in her brother’s footsteps, Alli created a media empire for herself, from modelling to dancing and hosting The Alli Simpson Show on Radio Disney.

She’s released five singles through her own label and has published a children’s book co-written with her mum, Angie.

But with her family far away from the jungle, and surrendering all the comforts of life in the real world, Alli’s first few hours in the jungle were more than she bargained for as she was hand-picked to complete her very first trial before her Akubra had hit her bunk.

Fishing through animal guts, tanks strewn with snakes, and coming face-to-face with an extremely upset toilet, Alli learned quickly that this wasn’t going to be a walk in the park.

What a welcome!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

