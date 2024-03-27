'If Mum Can Do It, They Can Do It Too': Candice Warner Reveals What Inspired Her To Go Into The Jungle

Settling into her new home in the middle of the South African jungle, Candice Warner has had to come to terms with a lot of her fears all at once.

"I don't camp, I've never camped, I hate bugs, insects, everything," she told 10 Play before leaving for South Africa. "Everything about this show is probably everything I don't do or have never done, so I'm going to be stepping out of my comfort zone."

The champion Ironwoman said that after becoming a mum, things changed in life. Her appetite for adrenaline and risk-taking took a backseat to raising her three daughters, Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose.

"I want to do it because my daughters are getting to the age where they see dad and everything that he's achieved and it's important they have a really strong role model in their mother," she explained.

"They know how scared I am of everything, if I can show them what I'm made of and that if you put your mind to something, as long as you give something a crack, it may help them in the future to overcome their fears.

"If mum can do it, whatever it is in life that they may be scared of, they can do it too."

Before having kids, Candice said, "I would do everything! I loved roller coasters, going on all the rides, and nothing was ever a problem... after having kids I'm absolutely petrified.

"I don't like heights or all that adrenaline stuff, insects, bugs, spiders, snakes -- I'm not good with," she continued, "I'm going to overcome a lot of fears because I have a lot of fears," she added with a laugh.

Heading into the jungle where she'll be forced to reckon with a lot of these fears, Candice admitted she isn't sure if the experience will reignite that spark for the wilder side of life.

"It's going to test my mental strength to be able to get the job done or get through certain challenges," she said, adding, "My eldest daughter and husband are complete adrenaline junkies... I'm the one that just sits and watches.

"I want to be able to join in on the fun, but I just... physically it makes me sick," she said.

Cut off from her girls and husband David while she's in the camp, Candice was glad that each night the girls would be able to tune in and see what she's been up to - adding that while it'll help them not to miss her so much, it won't work in reverse.

Besides her stint on SAS: Who Dares Wins, Candice said she is with her girls 24/7. "It's always David going away for work, so not being able to have contact for such a long period is going to be tough but I think it will be good for myself, and also probably good for my kids to learn to not depend so much on me.

"I'll miss my kids and hopefully I won't miss too many things that they're doing with sport, and I won't be with them for Easter [but] I think the fact they'll be able to see me every night will help them... it doesn't help me," she laughed.

Aside from facing her fears and pushing herself out of her comfort zone, Candice also hoped that her time in camp may give some viewers a different sense of who she is.

"I think there are so many different opinions of not just myself but everyone out there," she explained. "If you're in the public eye, people form opinions on what they've read or they may judge you from what they see on social media or how you've been portrayed.

"The great thing about this show is they see you for who you are and the person you are. If you're true to yourself and if you're honest, that'll come across on TV," Candice said.

"It'll be really lovely for people to see me just being me, and for people to see Candice Warner - the one that David and my kids see. I hope that comes across."

Candice's time in the jungle is in support of Dolly's Dream, which focuses on the impacts of bullying, anxiety, depression, and youth suicide across Australia through education and support to young people and their families.

"With three daughters and social media being as prominent as it is in society, I think it's important that there's help out there for people who are being bullied online," Candice explained.

"We know how deadly a phone is, it's basically a loaded gun. It's frightening [and] people suffer in silence as to social media and online bullying. If we just know there is help out there for that sort of thing and try to get an end to it, that would be fantastic."

