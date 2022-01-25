‘I Was So Scared’: Emily Seebohm Reveals How A Bike Almost Cost Her Gold

Speaking to her fellow celebs, Emily said that when she was just 16-years-old she competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, but there was a moment where she almost missed out on the 4 x 100 m medley relay that saw Australia win the gold.

Describing the Olympic village as the biggest she’s ever seen, Emily explained that after athletes had finished competing they had found little bikes to ride around the village on.

“The medley relay I was in is always the last day of the Olympics and I was like oh my god, I want a bike so bad,” Emily told the camp. Before her event, a man selling the bikes arrived at the gate and, despite it being against her coach’s wishes, Emily bought one of the little bikes.

“My coach saw me riding the bike and he was like, ‘Get off the effing bike right now!’”

Emily recalled being told to report directly to her head coach where she had to explain why she thought she deserved to compete in the relay.

“I was freaking out, like I was 16 I didn’t know what to say, this is my first Olympics. I was so scared… I had to really sell myself which was hard and he was like, ‘Okay I’m going to think about it’ and then I had to go all night wondering if I was on the team or not.”

The next morning Emily said she got a text confirming that she’d still compete in the relay.

“I swam out of my skin,” she said, adding, “we won and we broke the world record.”

Obviously when she was returning home Emily knew she had to bring back her prized possession.

“I was like, I have to take this bike home, this bike means everything to me!” She said, laughing. “I’ve still got it, it doesn’t work anymore but I’ve still got it."

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and on demand on 10 play