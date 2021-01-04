I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

‘I Don’t Want To Hurt The People Around Me’: Grant Denyer Breaks Down In Camp

‘I Don’t Want To Hurt The People Around Me’: Grant Denyer Breaks Down In Camp

While the celebs get to know each other in camp, Grant opened up about his past with motorsport and his hero Peter Brock.

The Gold Logie winner, TV and radio host has never shied away from his love of motorsport, even if it has resulted in some close calls for him.

In 2008 Grant broke his back during a monster truck smash and in 2017 during the Australian Rally Championships at the Lake Mountain Sprint, Grant hit a tree while driving at 160km an hour.

“The noise my co-driver made still haunts me,” he told his celebrity campmates.

“He just made this half-squeal, half-gulp like it was someone acknowledging…”

“Death was imminent,” Jess Eva added.

Continuing, Grant said his co-driver hit the dashboard when they collided with the tree.

“He broke his back… his knee was up here. I thought that was it,” he said.

The accident was reminiscent of the 2006 accident where Peter Brock struck a tree during the Targa West rally in Western Australia.

“I was two cars behind him when that happened,” Grant told the camp.

Later in the Tok Tokkie Grant teared up, explaining, “Peter Brock was my idol. He was the best there ever was and seeing his car crashed up against the tree and the man, Peter Brock, dead inside is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

“I put a lot of chips in the motorsport basket,” Grant continued, “I’m prepared to take those risks but I don’t want to hurt the people around me. Family and friends, and then you’ve got kids…”

With two daughters and a bub on the way, Grant explained how having kids changed his outlook on motorsport, and ultimately made him decide to step away from the sport.

But racing may be in the Denyer DNA, given Grant caught daughter Scout driving a go-kart sideways around their house with one hand on the wheel and the other hand holding a Twistie.

“I was like, ‘Yeah! That’s my girl!'"

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Advertisement

Related Articles

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.