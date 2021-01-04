‘I Don’t Want To Hurt The People Around Me’: Grant Denyer Breaks Down In Camp

The Gold Logie winner, TV and radio host has never shied away from his love of motorsport, even if it has resulted in some close calls for him.

In 2008 Grant broke his back during a monster truck smash and in 2017 during the Australian Rally Championships at the Lake Mountain Sprint, Grant hit a tree while driving at 160km an hour.

“The noise my co-driver made still haunts me,” he told his celebrity campmates.

“He just made this half-squeal, half-gulp like it was someone acknowledging…”

“Death was imminent,” Jess Eva added.

Continuing, Grant said his co-driver hit the dashboard when they collided with the tree.

“He broke his back… his knee was up here. I thought that was it,” he said.

The accident was reminiscent of the 2006 accident where Peter Brock struck a tree during the Targa West rally in Western Australia.

“I was two cars behind him when that happened,” Grant told the camp.

Later in the Tok Tokkie Grant teared up, explaining, “Peter Brock was my idol. He was the best there ever was and seeing his car crashed up against the tree and the man, Peter Brock, dead inside is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

“I put a lot of chips in the motorsport basket,” Grant continued, “I’m prepared to take those risks but I don’t want to hurt the people around me. Family and friends, and then you’ve got kids…”

With two daughters and a bub on the way, Grant explained how having kids changed his outlook on motorsport, and ultimately made him decide to step away from the sport.

But racing may be in the Denyer DNA, given Grant caught daughter Scout driving a go-kart sideways around their house with one hand on the wheel and the other hand holding a Twistie.

“I was like, ‘Yeah! That’s my girl!'"

