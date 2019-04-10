Hollywood's Katherine Kelly Lang Is Headed To The Jungle!

Katherine Kelly Lang is about to shock and surprise our celebrities when she enters camp on Monday night. Get to know our latest Hollywood celebrity before the campmates do!

Hollywood Starlet

No stranger to Aussie households, Katherine has dominated our telly screens for over 30 years as Brooke Logan on the world’s favourite soap opera, The Bold And The Beautiful. The Hollywood starlet has played the part since the series’ debut in 1987, earning herself multiple awards for the role, including two Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

To date, Katherine and fellow cast member John McCook are the only original B&B actors remaining. They even recently celebrated their 8000 episode!

Family of Fame

Katherine comes from a long line of incredibly talented family members. Her father, Keith Wegeman, was an Olympic long-jump skier, and her mother Judy was also an actress. Katherine’s grandfather Charles Lang made his name in Hollywood too, earning an Academy Award for Best Cinematography, as well as having 17 other nominations up his sleeve.

Charity Conscious

Unfortunately for Katherine, cancer has heavily affected her family. When Katherine was only 13, her father passed away due to colon cancer. Katherine also lost her grandparents to colon cancer, and her maternal grandmother to lung cancer.

Having witnessed the impact of the disease first-hand, Katherine has made it her duty to raise awareness around diagnosis and cancer support for patients, family and friends.

Katherine is the ambassador for Breakaway From Cancer, a charity that educates and supports patients through their entire cancer journey. The Bold And The Beautiful star has shown years of support for the charity, having representing their cycling team in the Amgen Tour Of California. Katherine also has a clothing collection in her Katherine Kelly Lang Kaftans line, where 100 percent of the proceeds go towards Breakaway From Cancer.

Katherine will continue to show her support for cancer awareness by representing Breakaway From Cancer during her time in the African jungle.

