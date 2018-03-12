I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Fiona Is Crowned Queen Of The Jungle

Australia has voted Fiona O’Loughlin as the winner of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, providing her jungle journey with the perfect fairy-tale ending.

She’s provided laughter, tears and entertainment aplenty, and last night Fiona O’Loughlin capped off the wild I’m A Celebrity ride by being crowned Queen of the Jungle. Over the past six weeks Australia has fallen in love with the iconic comedian, viewers and campmates alike cherishing her disarming humour and honesty. It was only fitting, then, that in a three-way battle for the crown with Shannon Noll and Danny Green, it was O’Loughlin who took the throne.

From opening up about her struggles with alcohol addiction, to her adopting the alter-ego of Brenda for her hilarious on-screen marriage to Peter ‘Ron’ Rowsthorn, and of course her game participation in 12 Tucker Trials, Fiona has marked herself as one of I’m A Celebrity’s most indelible personalities.

In second place, Aussie rocker Shannon Noll was one of this season’s biggest hits. Nicknamed the “most Australian bloke ever”, Shannon was a friendly, helpful and likeable campmate. He participated in 13 Trials and was a team player from the start, always supporting his fellow celebrities and helping them conquer their fears.

Third place went to world champion boxer Danny Green. Danny entered camp as an intruder in week two and came face-to-face with his long-standing boxing rival, Anthony Mundine. He beat Anthony in the Heavyweight Championship Trial and also endured the infamous Viper Room alongside Anthony. During his time in the jungle, Danny took part in 12 Trials and proved himself to be an extremely strong, focused and determined member of camp.

Overcome with emotion at her incredible achievement, Fiona wins $100,000 for her chosen charity, Angel Flight, and leaves with memories and friendships that will surely last a lifetime.

