Feeding Time Tucker Chewsday Recipe

It's fine dining with a twist - Havana and Anthony's meals are chosen by Riley the baboon! Here's just one of the stomach-churning dishes

Man-gross Smoothie

Makes: 1 glass

Ingredients:

- Tripe (Stomach Lining) Water - Kidney - Brain - Lung - Century Egg

Method:

1. Before creating the rest of your smoothie, it is essential to get your egg and turn it into a ‘century egg’. This traditional Chinese delicacy is made by placing a duck, chicken, or quail egg in a saline mixture for several months. If you’re short on time, let it ferment for just a few weeks. Once the egg is a creamy, cheese-like texture and the whites turn dark, you’re good to go! 2. Get your tripe water and pop it in a saucepan on high heat until it reaches the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, stirring frequently. Once reduced, set aside until cooled. 3. Place the kidney, brain, lung, and century egg in a blender on high speed until combined. 4. Pour the cooled down reduced tripe water into the mixture and blend until smooth and creamy. 5. Pour into a smoothie glass, grab a straw, and get sipping!

Remember: these recipes are just for fun. Do not attempt to make or eat any of these recipes at home.

