I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

Download Casey's Song

Download Casey's Song

Download 'Where Do I Find Love,' the beautiful song Casey performed in camp

Click the button below to download Casey's song.

Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

'Where Do I Find Love'

Cast my weary eyes on fallen shadows That follow me around in my darkest hours I try to be the best I can The better person I know I am I try to not let life get me down

Give me something to believe in Give me hope Give me the strength to carry on Where do I find love? Where do I find love?

Who said life was meant to be easy? We would never learn from our mistakes Who said your heart can never be broken? Metaphorically speaking I’m shattered on the floor

Give me something to believe in Give me hope Give me the strength to carry on Where do I find love? Where do I find love?

It’s not that I’m lonely I just need a friend Someone who can come home to me And be there till the end I’m willing to try, I’m willing to prove I’m willing to love again

Give me something to believe in Give me hope Give me the strength to carry on Where do I find love?

Give me something to believe in Give me hope Give me the strength to carry on Where do I find, where do I find love?

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    “We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
    ‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

    ‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

    On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

    The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

    On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

    The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.