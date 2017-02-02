Click the button below to download Casey's song.

'Where Do I Find Love'

Cast my weary eyes on fallen shadows That follow me around in my darkest hours I try to be the best I can The better person I know I am I try to not let life get me down

Give me something to believe in Give me hope Give me the strength to carry on Where do I find love? Where do I find love?

Who said life was meant to be easy? We would never learn from our mistakes Who said your heart can never be broken? Metaphorically speaking I’m shattered on the floor

Give me something to believe in Give me hope Give me the strength to carry on Where do I find love? Where do I find love?

It’s not that I’m lonely I just need a friend Someone who can come home to me And be there till the end I’m willing to try, I’m willing to prove I’m willing to love again

Give me something to believe in Give me hope Give me the strength to carry on Where do I find love?

Give me something to believe in Give me hope Give me the strength to carry on Where do I find, where do I find love?