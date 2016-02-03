Crikey, The Irwins Are Going Into The Jungle!

Australia’s most famous wildlife family, Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin, will be dropped into the camp on Monday night, arriving in a special edition of What’s In The Box.

As the celebrities prepare to tackle week two in the jungle, how will they react to Australia’s favourite wildlife experts entering the camp?

What will the Irwin family have in-store for our camp mates? And will they be here to stay or will their jungle adventure be short-lived? All will be revealed on Monday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

