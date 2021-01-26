An Emotional Day In Camp As Celebs Receive Letters And Gifts From Home

So it’s no shock that on Tuesday, when the celebs were showered with surprises, emotions ran extremely high.

Kicking off the day with some mimosas and pastries (or samosas if you’re Dipper), the celebs finally received letters from home.

Taking turns to read each other’s letters out loud, one-by-one the celebs broke down in tears hearing loving and supportive messages from their families.

“Just to see that we’re all going through the same thing, no matter what bravado or what anyone’s got,” Colin said later in the Tok Tokki, “or all the big personalities that we have. Everyone’s in the same boat.

“We all go to bed at night alone and wake up alone and there's a family somewhere waiting for you," he said fighting back tears.

With the celebs aware that they are inching closer to the end of their time in the jungle, with one being eliminated every night this week, it gave them the extra push to fight that much harder to make it all the way to the end.

“I have thought about them every single day," an emotional Toni Pearen said later in the Tok Tokki.

“It really hasn't been easy, I think maybe this is one of my greatest fears… is being away from them,” she continued.

“They’re really proud of me and I’m really proud of them.”

After their letters, the campmates received a few little gifts from home ranging from teabags and ginger to tennis balls and scotch glasses.

For Travis Varcoe, it was a photo of his daughter that brought him to tears, seeing how much she had changed in such a short amount of time.

“I feel like I’ve missed out on a large chunk when realistically I’ve only missed a small portion,” he said.

