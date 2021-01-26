I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

An Emotional Day In Camp As Celebs Receive Letters And Gifts From Home

Having spent weeks away from their friends, family, and loved ones the celebrities can tear up just by thinking about those waiting back at home.

So it’s no shock that on Tuesday, when the celebs were showered with surprises, emotions ran extremely high.

Kicking off the day with some mimosas and pastries (or samosas if you’re Dipper), the celebs finally received letters from home.

Taking turns to read each other’s letters out loud, one-by-one the celebs broke down in tears hearing loving and supportive messages from their families.

“Just to see that we’re all going through the same thing, no matter what bravado or what anyone’s got,” Colin said later in the Tok Tokki, “or all the big personalities that we have. Everyone’s in the same boat.

“We all go to bed at night alone and wake up alone and there's a family somewhere waiting for you," he said fighting back tears.

With the celebs aware that they are inching closer to the end of their time in the jungle, with one being eliminated every night this week, it gave them the extra push to fight that much harder to make it all the way to the end.

“I have thought about them every single day," an emotional Toni Pearen said later in the Tok Tokki.

“It really hasn't been easy, I think maybe this is one of my greatest fears… is being away from them,” she continued.

“They’re really proud of me and I’m really proud of them.”

After their letters, the campmates received a few little gifts from home ranging from teabags and ginger to tennis balls and scotch glasses.

For Travis Varcoe, it was a photo of his daughter that brought him to tears, seeing how much she had changed in such a short amount of time.

“I feel like I’ve missed out on a large chunk when realistically I’ve only missed a small portion,” he said.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.