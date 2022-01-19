8 Times Brooke McClymont Was A Cultural Icon

Brooke’s upbeat attitude, hilarious one-liners and brilliant guitar playing has been a major source of entertainment. Here are eight of Brooke’s best moments so far.

1. Performing Nightly Jungle Concerts

Brooke performed a heartfelt song that she co-wrote with her husband and eight-year-old daughter. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

2. Free Hair Stylist for the Camp

Brooke’s hairdresser alter-ego ‘Mustafa’ is more than willing to give campmates a funky new hairstyle.

3. Having A Song for All Occasions

Brooke came up with a hilarious song mocking Beau’s obsession with food.

4. Enjoying Joey’s Underwear, A Little Too Much

The whole camp enjoyed taking a whiff of Joey’s clean and fresh underwear, leaving Poh in hysterics due to the absurdity of the situation.

5. Completing Vomit-Inducing Challenges

Along with David and Emily, Brooke completed an eating challenge that involved consuming a variety of disgusting courses, from cow eyes to spider fairy bread. Although struggling, Brooke completed the challenge and unknowingly provided comic relief which involved throwing up in a party hat.

6. Making Sure She’s Got Food to Hear Goss

One of the most relatable moments in camp. Don’t we all love grabbing a snack when hearing some tea?

7. Lost In the Dark

Another iconic and comedic moment, Brooke found herself lost in the dark and desperate to pee. Luckily a crew member ‘magically’ appeared and guided her in the right direction. It would have been a long night wandering alone in the jungle otherwise.

8. Facing Her Fears

Brooke was visibly terrified when she completed her first challenge, The Hotel Of Horrors. This grisly challenge involved collecting stars from a vomit and bug-infested hotel. Petrified, Brooke completed the assignment and provided emotional support for Dylan who also endured the challenge.

We can’t wait to see what Brooke and the other campmates do next!

