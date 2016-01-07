I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

8 Reasons Why Africa Is Actually Super Terrifying

8 Reasons Why Africa Is Actually Super Terrifying

Their identities are secret (for now) but there's one thing we do know about this season’s celebs: they’re in for a tough old time in the African jungle.

Just how scary is the African jungle, you ask? We did some research and can categorically confirm that it is actually super terrifying. Here are 8 reasons why the celebs should be worried.

8. Hippos

These seemingly cute semi-aquatic mammals are highly aggressive and unpredictable, and are ranked among the most dangerous beasts in the whole of Africa.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! gif hippo

7. Wildebeest

Not to be underestimated, these beasties can exceed 80 km/h and are strong enough to take down a lion.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

6. Elephants

Towering up to 4 metres high and weighing more than 7 tonnes, these enormous creatures are the largest living land animals. They have no trouble destroying everything in their path as our season 1 celebs found out first hand.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

5. Baboon Spiders (AKA tarantulas)

Severe pain, vomiting and dizziness are what you can expect from a baboon spider bite. Why Dr Chris has one on his face, we do not know. At up to three inches in length these critters love to burrow in dry, grassy places like campsites...

Behind The Scenes: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Studio

4. Snakes

They're slithery, slimy and often highly poisonous. The end.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! gif snake

3. Leopards

These carnivores like to dine with a view and are often spotted hauling their lunch (usually an entire antelope) up a tree.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

2. Cheetahs

These speed demons can accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h in three seconds - four times as fast as a human. They're like sports cars, but with claws. And teeth. Best keep a distance, eh boys?

I'm A Celebrity

1. Lions. (Duh.)

They’re the king of the jungle for a reason. These overgrown kitties can exceed 250kg and are known to intentionally seek out human prey. In this case kids, Simba is not your friend.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! gif lion

Find us on Facebook or Twitter using #ImACelebrityAU

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will return to TEN in 2016

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

    “We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
    ‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

    ‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

    On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

    The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

    On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
    I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

    I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

    The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.