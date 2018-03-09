2018 Celeb Transformations

Danny

After a few weeks in the jungle, Danny may look a bit leaner but he still has the same haircut!

Slide the arrows to reveal the transformation

Fiona

Fiona made sure she retained some glam while in the jungle, relying on her beloved hair rollers for a boost in confidence and hair height.

Slide the arrows to reveal the transformation

Peter

Funny man Pete used his time in the jungle effectively, signing up to Josh and Danny's Buff Training Academy and officially joining the six pack club.

Slide the arrows to reveal the transformation

Shannon

What about Nollsie? This ocker campmate’s jungle diet hasn’t impacted his guns too much. He’s still got enough strength to pick up his guitar and entertain his fellow campmates.

Slide the arrows to reveal the transformation

Simone

After completing more Tucker Chewsdays than you can poke an ostrich anus at, Simone still maintained her model looks in less-than-glamorous circumstances.

Slide the arrows to reveal the transformation

Vicky

Adorable Vicky may have started the game a little later than her Aussie campmates, but we’re glad to see that #junglelife hasn’t hampered her Geordie glow.

Slide the arrows to reveal the transformation